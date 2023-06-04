Microsoft is one of the most important and well-known companies ever as well as mother of Windows, the currently most popular operating system on our PCs. Well, if you too have been using this OS for years then perhaps you know Cortana, our personal assistant that we can ask to perform certain actions for us. Too bad we’ll have to say goodbye now!

Microsoft is about to say goodbye to Cortana!

Support for Cortana in Windows is now running out, the well-known operating system assistant is now outdated and will be replaced (we still don’t know exactly when) by the brand new Windows Copilot, a new tool based on artificial intelligence which will help us perhaps even more than Cortana.

The news is not a surprise as already during the Build conference in May Microsoft had announced this project, a very interesting change if we take into account that among the new functions of Copilot we also find the summary of contents, rewriting of texts, the possibility of placing questions or of change the PC settings to your liking and so much more.

In short, from 2015 to today we have spent a lot of time with Cortana, but now is the time to say goodbye and surely the most nostalgic of us will be a little sad about the news. However, know that even if it will go away from Windows, it will actually still be available on Outlook mobile, Microsoft Teams mobile, Teams display and Teams rooms!