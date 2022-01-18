According to what reported directly from an official post, Microsoft is about to acquire Activision Blizzard, with an operation that would bring the famous company to the third position worldwide, immediately behind Sony and Tencent. According to the information currently released, Activision Blizzard will respond directly to Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox.

Thanks to this new acquisition it goes even further to expand the library of titles that will be available within the Xbox Game Pass, the famous subscription service offered to all users.