The parent company of Xbox, Microsoftis always looking for new technological avenues and the latest news is that he has invested in the Korean gaming company Wemadespecializing in blockchain technology.

According to an official statement from Wemade, the developer received an investment of “approximately $ 46 million“from multiple companies including Microsoft, but it’s unclear how much the Xbox maker actually added to this total.

In a statement, Wemade CEO Henry Chang praised the investment and noted how the company would continue to “make efforts to attract more capital and actively invest to build the platform of the global and digital economy“.

The Korea-based Web3 game developer started in 2000 and focuses on PC and mobile devices, including the blockchain-based MMORPG series, Legend of Mir. Wemade claims that MIR4 has become “the world’s first successful blockchain game” since it entered the market. It is not known what Microsoft’s plans are, but it is one of many investors.

Source: VGC