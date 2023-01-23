Microsoft continues to invest in the field of artificial intelligence with a further substantial cash flow expected in the coming years in Open AI: about 10 billion dollarsaccording to reports from Bloomberg, which will be invested over the next few years.

All part of a “multibillion-dollar” agreement on the use and development of OpenAI technology by Microsoft, and comes just a few days after the discussed reduction in personnel that has affected the company, with 10,000 layoffs confirmed by the company last week. Investment in artificial intelligence should lead to its application in several new fields and enable “new categories of digital experiences” that include user-facing services and business products.

Among the main elements of this agreement are Azure Open AI Service, meeting point between the technology in question and the cloud field in which Microsoft has already been investing for years. The Redmond company will therefore increase investments in supercomputers capable of accelerating research on OpenAI, in an increasingly close connection with Azure over the course of “several years”, according to the agreement.

Microsoft began investing in OpenAI in 2019, then followed up with a new mandate in 2021, increasing the initial investment by $2 billion. The new agreement will therefore continue the collaboration for the next few years with a further cash flow in the technology in question, after the launch of various initiatives such as natural language programming and the DALL-E 2 graphic design tool, in addition to the popular bot Chat GPTwhich will soon be integrated into Azure.