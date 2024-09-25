New transparent controllers of the series Cypher can now be created through Xbox Labeven in Elite versionwith new customization options offered to users to create their own peripheral according to several new possibilities.
We have recently seen the Cypher series controllers appear on the market, which are characterised by a transparent body which gives a glimpse of the internal mechanisms of the device, and this element can also be selected as a customization in Xbox Lab.
It will also be able to be applied to Elite-type controllers, where previously the Cypher had only been seen applied to standard controllers, opening up even more modification possibilities for users looking for a higher-profile controller instead.
Cypher Characterization for Everyone
It’s about six colors different, as you can see from the accompanying images: Ghost (neutral transparent), Velocity (green), Astral (purple), Surf (blue), Candy (pink) and Pulse (red), all with the particular transparency that allows you to glimpse the internal parts of the controller.
In addition to these, the new D-pads and the Energy Chroma and Sunset Chroma rear sticks are also introduced, also these featuring a particular metallic color.
Along with the Cypher Elite, Microsoft also announced the upcoming arrival of the standard Xbox Wireless controller, the Ghost Cypher model, which retains the characteristic transparency but remains completely neutral in color with a white back, as well as bronze-colored D-pad and triggers, for €69.99.
Find more information on Xbox Design Lab and on Microsoft Store.
