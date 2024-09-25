New transparent controllers of the series Cypher can now be created through Xbox Labeven in Elite versionwith new customization options offered to users to create their own peripheral according to several new possibilities.

We have recently seen the Cypher series controllers appear on the market, which are characterised by a transparent body which gives a glimpse of the internal mechanisms of the device, and this element can also be selected as a customization in Xbox Lab.

It will also be able to be applied to Elite-type controllers, where previously the Cypher had only been seen applied to standard controllers, opening up even more modification possibilities for users looking for a higher-profile controller instead.