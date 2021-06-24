Microsoft has announced a new version of the proprietary operating system. This became known during the online broadcast, the recording of which is available on website companies.

Related materials We would have their problems Smartphone roll, smart toilet and bladder sensor: the strangest inventions of 2021 Phantom Pain Samsung clamshell, the most powerful Xiaomi and another iPhone killer are the main smartphones of the beginning of 2020

As expected, the new version of the OS was named Windows 11. The operating system came out with a new interface design – in particular, the Start menu was changed, which was moved to the center of the taskbar. Application icons are also located in the center of the screen. The icons of applications and services built into the system have received a redesign.

Program windows have rounded corners, now they are located at some distance from the taskbar. In the presented Windows, widgets appeared for informing and quick access to various services that can be placed on the desktop. Application windows can be assembled and ordered not only manually, but also using quick commands. There is also extended support for two or more monitors.

The OS has noticeably changed the animation that can be observed when opening and closing windows, as well as many system sounds. Also, company representatives announced a significant increase in performance and system optimization.