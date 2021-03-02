Microsoft presented Mesh on Tuesday, a platform to hold virtual meetings with holograms. The idea, futuristic as few others, is that instead of chatting through a screen and a camera, this can be done under what they call a “mixed reality”.

Mesh is a collaborative platform that allows anyone to share virtual experiences on a variety of devices, through what would be a hologram version of Teams, the current system that tries to compete with Zoom in video calls.

“This has been the mixed reality dream, the idea from the beginning,” explained Alex Kipman, inventor of the Kinect and HoloLens. “In fact, you can feel like you’re in the same place with someone who shares content or you can teleport from different mixed reality devices and be present with people even when they are not physically together“, he commented in a” meeting “he had with some media specialized in technology.

Microsoft hired filmmaker James Cameron, Pokémon Go developer Niantic, and Cirque du Soleil co-founder to demonstrate Mesh’s promise during their Ignite keynote address today.

Mechanics has an introductory moment, where people are introduced as virtual avatars taken from the social network AltspaceVR that Microsoft bought in 2017.

Mesh will eventually support what Microsoft calls “holoport” -if it is a possible translation of “holoportation”- allowing people to appear as themselves in a virtual space.

Of course, Microsoft’s presentation showed what bizarre things can be done, like adding jellyfish and sharks to meetings.

The presentation of Mesh. Photo The Verge

“You can completely imagine a Mesh-enabled Microsoft Teams, where the key is to think of colleagues from all over the world collaborating as if you and I were in the same physical locationKipman added.

“Mesh enables Teams to allow organizations to have mixed reality meetings with everyone in the same room, so you should think about that in a typical environment. Mesh-enabled teams “.

Specific applications

Microsoft Mesh, a virtual meeting. Photo Microsoft

Mesh is a complete platform built on Azure, the company’s cloud application service, for developers to leverage.

Microsoft hopes that architects, engineers, and designers will see Mesh as a useful tool. In a pandemic, it is key for those who work with physical 3D models.

Microsoft is also making Mesh available on a variety of devices, including HoloLens 2, most VR headsets, tablets, smartphones and PCs.

A preview of the Microsoft Mesh application for HoloLens 2 will be available from Tuesday, along with a preview version of AltspaceVR that is Mesh-enabled.

Microsoft certainly believes that Mesh will be the next big thing for mixed reality. CEO Satya Nadella compared the new platform to Xbox Live during his keynote address at Ignite. “Think about what Xbox Live made for gamesWe went from single player to multiplayer, creating communities that helped people connect and achieve together, ”Nadella explained. “Now imagine if the same happened with mixed reality. “

Of course, the most complex part of its application is the cost of the HoloLens devices and the virtual reality headsets. While you can jump from a 2D screen like a phone or PC, it is not as immersive as wearing a headset. Microsoft has tried to close this gap in the past with ambitious projects like Minecraft Earth, which offers augmented reality experiences. on mobile phones.

SL.