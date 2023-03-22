While PlayStation says you can’t protect yourself if you run out call of duty, Microsoft declares before the UK Competition and Markets Authority – CMA for its acronym in English – that 10 years is long enough for Sony to come up with its own answer to CoD.

The CMA asked Microsoft seek solutions to their concerns about the alleged monopoly that could occur in the event that they are made Activision Blizzard King. Those of Redmond say that the 10-year period is enough for Sony “a leader in publishing and consoles to develop alternatives to Call of Duty.”

To this they add that for practical purposes, the remedy will go beyond the 10-year period, since the games downloaded in the last year can be played during the life of the console and the one that follows, through backward compatibility.

On the other hand, the company that puts Windows on almost all the laptops in the world says that the Activision game is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary and that they should find the best way to distribute the franchise, which will have the benefits of continuing on PlayStation.

To this, Microsoft adds that having CoD also on Nintendo, GeForce Now through the cloud and other platforms will keep the player base growing and that would prevent this video game from becoming a kind of exclusive.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that call of duty yes it will have delivery during 2023. Now, the supposed plan is that this supposed Activision game is actually an expansion for Modern Warfare II that Sledgehammer is doing.

Do you think Sony can make an answer to CoD in 10 years as Microsoft says?