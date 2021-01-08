Recovering files from internal or external storage drives is a task that any Windows user (or other system user) will have to face at some time. Whether due to accidental deletion; an operating system problem preventing access; a file system failure or malware infection, data loss is the order of the day.

And to these are added the problems of storage units, hard drives or solid state drives whose useful life is not infinite because successive accesses, reads and writes or incorrect handling of external drives can cause errors and loss of files .

If the problem is physical, forget it. They could only be recovered by specialized companies with forensic techniques whose cost is not within the reach of consumers. If the errors are not fatal (and you have stopped using the unit in time) there is a chance to get them back and we already offered you a practical article to do it with the «10 free applications to recover files from your PC«.

File Recovery: Windows File Recovery

Microsoft last summer published an internal tool for Windows 10 dedicated to these tasks. Windows File Recovery (winfr) is a command line tool and works like other third-party utilities, trying to recover deleted or inaccessible photos, documents, videos and other types of files.

The final version of the app will be included in the next version of Windows 10, 21H1, but before that Microsoft is improving it for users of the Insiders test channel. The new version includes performance improvements, bug fixes and the introduction of 2 simplified recovery modes that are added to the ‘normal’ mode that we knew until now.

The “regular mode” is a quick recovery option for NTFS file systems and is designed for the most recently deleted files that may not have been overwritten yet.

The “long mode” is a comprehensive search that applies to most file systems and can recover files even from damaged drives. The mode supports:

Search by file names, keywords, file paths, or extensions.

Recovers JPEG, PDF, PNG, MPEG, Office, MP3 and MP4 files, ZIP and more.

Recovers files from HDD, SSD, external USB drives and memory cards.

Supports NTFS, FAT, exFAT, and ReFS file systems.

The application is not necessarily intuitive because it only works from the command line, but It will be another option of the system and free. It is available in the Microsoft Store and it works on Windows 10 2004 and later systems. The updated and improved version is available for Insiders versions and the final stable will arrive in the spring new version.