The Axios news site has spoken with the head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Bootyto talk about the future of the brand Xbox after a relatively successful presentation last Sunday.

Booty told the site that they are “embracing longer development cycles” and “collaborating more with each other” after the failure that was redfall by Arkane Studios. Booty states that these changes are part of the plan “to bring the production of games closer to Microsoft to the level of excellence often found in rivals Sony and Nintendo.”

The company also announced that they are leaving the previous generation behind with the Xbox Oneand that the games of Xbox Game Studios now they are developing for consoles Xbox Series X|Swith the exception of Minecraft.

The owners of Xbox One will be able to stream future games through the cloud gaming service of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Via: My Nintendo News