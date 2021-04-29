Microsoft has been making many moves and strategies in recent months, both with its Xbox division and now with its PC division, to compete with stores like the Epic Store and Steam. Recently, Microsoft was confirmed to lower its cut to PC games in the Microsoft Store from 30 percent to just 12 percent as of August 1, placing clear pressure on Steam.
This has been confirmed Tom warren through his Twitter account, where he mentions that what Microsoft is doing with PC games is truly revolutionary. It should be noted that this reduction in profits by Microsoft only applies to your PC game store, Since the business model for consoles is completely different, companies subsidize hardware to make consoles more affordable and offer marketing deals in lieu of a 30 percent reduction in software sales. The Verge.
Big PC gaming news. Microsoft is shaking up the world of PC gaming by cutting the 30% fee it usually takes on PC games to just 12%. It’s a bid to compete with Steam and entice game developers to the Windows store. Full details here: https://t.co/A6NM9GRttspic.twitter.com/rMYbgXPqvM
This reduction that Microsoft will make will catch up with what the Epic Store currently does to PC games, while putting all the pressure on Steam, who he still gets 30% for each game. While Valve’s store is the most popular in the world, many video game developers believe that the rate that applies is not fair. The above, due to the fact that it was recently carried out a poll to 3,000 professionals in the gaming industry, which found that most developers are not happy with the 30% cut.
In the words of Matt Booty, director of Xbox Game Studios, all of Microsoft’s effort in the PC division is to improve the store and make it more accessible for more developers to put their games on the Microsoft Store, commenting that (translated): “Game developers are at the heart of bringing great games to our players, and we want them to be successful on our platforms. A clear and untethered revenue share means that developers can bring more games to more players and achieve greater commercial success by doing so. “
Together, according to various reports, Microsoft would also be working on a revision of its Windows store, allowing developers to submit any application. Thus, Microsoft leads the way by offering better solutions to adopt more games. Booty says there will come a “Improved installation reliability and faster download speeds for months to come.”
Now we just have to wait to see the next moves of Microsoft and how it develops everything they have in mind to increase the growth of their PC store, which has been in nobody’s territory for quite some time. A very promising second half of 2021 is coming, with all Microsoft divisions moving forward with a single goal, to be the ecosystem par excellence for gamers.
