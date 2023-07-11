“After considering the parties’ voluminous written submissions before and after the hearing, and after holding a five-day evidentiary hearing, the Court denies the request for a preliminary injunction “, the words of the judge Jacqueline Scott Corley.

The verdict has finally arrived lawsuit between Microsoft and the FTC . Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley has denied the request for a preliminary injunction which would block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard . Consequently, it is highly probable that the Redmond giant will soon announce the completion of this 69 billion dollar maneuver.

With the injunction denied, Microsoft could close the acquisition soon

This is an important victory for Microsoft, which at this point is very likely to decide conclude the acquisition of Activision Blizzard already in the next few daysalso relying on the consensus of the European Commission and a good number of other countries that have approved the maneuver.

In this case, although the real legal battle with the FTC is scheduled for early August, it is likely that the US antitrust will give up altogether to hinder the operation, as it would be very difficult to dissolve the merger.

The only obstacles for Microsoft at the moment are represented by some countries that have denied or seem willing to block the acquisition. The most difficult one to overcome is represented by the United Kingdom, where the CMA has decided to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for possible dangers to competitiveness in the emerging market of cloud gaming. The Redmond giant has already appealed to the CAT to overturn this decision, but the outcome could take too long and could not be positive.

However, the UK may not be an insurmountable obstacle. According to the sources of Mlex and Bloomberg, in fact Microsoft would be evaluating a series of ways to work around or fix the problem and then proceed with the acquisition by 18 July 2023or the deadline agreed with Activision Blizzard.

It is important to note that Judge Corley also changed the terms of the currently pending restraining order, which will close on July 14 at 11:59 pm local time, which is 08:59 Italian time on 15 July 2023. This means that Microsoft could conclude the maneuver from this date.