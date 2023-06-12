Matt Booty, the boss of Xbox Game Studios, has said that Microsoft has now “turned the corner” on its first-party output, following tonight’s announcement-filled Xbox Games Showcase.

In a post-event roundtable in Los Angeles attended by Eurogamer’s Chris Tapsell, Booty said that Microsoft’s output was entering a new era.

“We had some gaps last year, but I think we’ve turned the corner coming into 2023,” Booty said. “[I] feel very good about launching Hi-Fi Rush, we have Minecraft Legends out there which is doing well, we have Age of Empires continuing to come to console… and then as we saw today, this fall we have Forza Motorsport and Starfield. ”

No mention of Redfall there, then.

“Then when we get into 2024, it really kicks into gear. We’ve got Towerborne, Hellblade, Avowed, Flight Simulator 2024, some other things we’ve maybe not talked about so far…”

Microsoft has announced a 1TB Xbox Series S.

Booty said he had played InXile’s Clockwork Revolution on console last year at the studio, and highlighted how it was among the first crop of games from Bethesda studios to have begun post-acquisition.

Ultimately, the goal is to get to “four games a year,” Booty said, discussing Xbox’s major first-party output.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer also put a positive spin on Microsoft’s position in the gaming market, saying that Xbox was now performing far better than it was in the Xbox 360 era, which he said some commenters still claim to be the brand’s “heyday”.

Xbox revenues now are around double those of the Xbox 360 era, Spencer said, while Xbox Series X/S is “millions of consoles ahead” of where the Xbox 360 was at the same point in its lifespan.

“We have more players than we’ve ever had, and we’re always looking for new players,” Spencer said. On PC, Xbox is expected to make over $1bn in revenue for the first time ever this year.

Finally, there was discussion of Microsoft’s attempted $68.7bn Activision Blizzard buyout.

“It’s been a long journey, I have to admit that,” Spencer said. “There are 40 countries that have approved the deal, and two we’re really focused on getting approval for.”

“We’re very committed,” Spencer continued. “It’s taking time, it’s taking focus, but I’m confident.”

The roundtable closed with word that GeForce Now – already home to various Microsoft PC games – will soon allow players with a PC Game Pass subscription to play some of the catalog via that.