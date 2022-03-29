In these days the GDC 2022which he saw among the various protagonists Microsoft and its Xbox Game Studios division. The Game Developers Conference, therefore, was an excellent opportunity to show all the tools and technologies used by the various first-party and non-first-party studios, seeking as the ultimate goal, all-out innovation in the videogame sector.

This is exactly what they talked about Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond, showing different technologies behind the development of Forza Horizon 5, Doom Eternal and other titles, both from proprietary and external studios to Microsoft. One of them is Azure PlayFabcapable of real-time analysis of player behavior, useful in the new Playground Games racing game, while Simplygon it definitely helped 343 with Halo Infinite.

Azure PlayFab Multiplayer Server has also found space in the multiplayer sector, with No Man’s Sky and Doom Eternal at the forefront, as well as Touch Control essential for the transposition on mobile of many titles such as Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The panel is certainly interesting, especially for showing behind the scenes to the complex creation of a video game. You can see the entire video below.

Source: Xbox.com