During yesterday, Microsoft shared through its blog a list of the games that will reach the Xbox family exclusively throughout this year 2021, with titles of all genres, such as The Medium, Halo Infinite, The Gunk, Scorn or CrossFire X.

“In 2021, creators around the world will harness the power of Xbox Series X | S and bring a wide variety of content to Xbox gamers”wrote Microsoft. “We anticipate this to be the most exciting generation to date for developers and gamers alike, with something for all types of gamers. While we have a lot more in store, both from our talented partners and our creative teams at Microsoft, we thought now would be the perfect time to take a closer look at the announced games that are launching as console exclusives on Xbox Series. X | S and Xbox One ».

Microsoft has several unannounced Xbox exclusives for 2021, according to an EA member DICE

But in addition to all the titles that Microsoft shared yesterday in its entry, it seems that those of Redmond have prepared several Xbox exclusives for 2021 unannounced for the moment. This information comes from an EA DICE developer named Angel Kavazov, a member of the team in charge of the Battlefield series, who through a Resetera post said “There are quite a few things that have yet to be announced”.

However, Kavazov did not give more details about what could come to the Xbox platform exclusively throughout this year 2021. Considering the developments currently being held by Xbox Game Studios, it is possible that in addition to those confirmed by Microsoft , others like Forza Motorsport, and even Hellblade 2, are added to the list.

Xbox is at its best in 2021 and has several surprises in store

At the moment, we just have to wait to see what the next movements of the people of Redmond will be.