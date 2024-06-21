WindowsCentral therefore decided to investigate the matter, asking the development team and Microsoft to comment in more detail on the situation.

The reason behind this choice, officially, is linked to the fact that the Game Science team is still optimizing the game on Xbox Series and wants to publish it only when he is satisfied with the final result. The authors also promise that they want to make the wait as short as possible.

As we have already reported, the action game inspired by soulslike Black Myth: Wukong was postponed at a date to be defined on Xbox Series X|S, while the PC and PS5 versions will arrive in August 2024.

Microsoft’s response to the delay of Black Myth: Wukong

Microsoft responded to the American newspaper with the following statement: “We are excited to publish Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series of platforms, but we remain focused on making Xbox the best platform for gamers, and great games are at the heart of that goal.”

The part that immediately stands out is “we cannot comment on agreements our partners have with other platform holders.” WindowsCentral also states that there was no question from the newspaper regarding agreements between Game Science and other companies. Microsoft voluntarily included this detail in its response.

This however ties in with some rumors that have been circulating recently, according to which Game Science would have entered into a time exclusivity agreement with Sony for Black Myth: Wukong. If this were true, says WindowsCentral, it would be a strange situation as it would come after the confirmation of the reference platforms (usually these agreements are made first).

The problem, regardless of the real reasons, is that Game Science’s statement on the need for optimization of Black Myth: Wukong in the Xbox Series Microsoft console is not the priority for many developers and the fact that Xbox Series S, weaker than other consoles, struggles to keep up and creates problems for developers.

We’ll hardly ever know what’s really happening, but in any case we hope that the wait for Xbox players won’t be too long. Meanwhile i PC gamers are the quieter ones: Black Myth: Wukong is on a huge number of Steam wishlists.