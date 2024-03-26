Chris Dring of GamesIndustry.biz reported a series of conversations he had with developers at the Game Developers Conference and it seems that some of the third-party publishers have anything to say about Xbox's current situation. In some cases some publishers are even wondering whether it makes sense to develop the Xbox version of a game.
It seems that the Xbox sales, especially in markets outside North America, are declining. This has led many third-party developers to wonder whether it's worth spending the extra time it often takes to port their games to Xbox Series X|S.
“Xbox is really struggling as a hardware manufacturer,” Dring said during a recent episode of the GamesIndustry.biz podcast. “The other thing I heard – and I heard it from a very big company and a not so big company – is that Xbox performance in Europe is simply plummeting“.
Microsoft's claims issues
Some of these doubts also seem to derive fromobligation imposed by Microsoftaccording to which games published on Xbox must have the same functions on both Series shared.
Some developers find themselves forced to set aside the Xbox Series version as the additional effort to optimize certain functions on Xbox Series S is not acceptable, considering that especially in certain markets potential customers are practically only on PC and PS5.
Obviously the Xbox Game Pass factor must be considered, which is loved by various developers who find a new audience on it.
