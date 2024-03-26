Chris Dring of GamesIndustry.biz reported a series of conversations he had with developers at the Game Developers Conference and it seems that some of the third-party publishers have anything to say about Xbox's current situation. In some cases some publishers are even wondering whether it makes sense to develop the Xbox version of a game.

It seems that the Xbox sales, especially in markets outside North America, are declining. This has led many third-party developers to wonder whether it's worth spending the extra time it often takes to port their games to Xbox Series X|S.

“Xbox is really struggling as a hardware manufacturer,” Dring said during a recent episode of the GamesIndustry.biz podcast. “The other thing I heard – and I heard it from a very big company and a not so big company – is that Xbox performance in Europe is simply plummeting“.