Microsoft announced the definitive closure of the production of Kinectalso with regard to the Azure Kinect device, which in fact was the only one still under construction in the family dedicated to cameras of this type.

Perhaps not everyone knows that Microsoft was indeed continuing to produce and sell Kinect in the form of Azure Kinecta device released in 2019 and designed especially for the industrial sector and for use with artificial intelligence.

It is a device equipped with a 12 megapixel video camera, seven microphones and various sensors, capable of detecting a considerable amount of information from the images captured in the surrounding environment. It is, in fact, a more advanced version of the Kinect released for Xbox 360 and Xbox One, but still focused on the same basic technology.

As explained in an official post from Microsoft, the company will cease direct production of Kinect Azure and will license the technology to third-party manufacturers. “As the needs of our users and partners evolve, we update our products to support them,” Microsoft wrote in the closing message.

“From time to time, we include new opportunities, as well as retiring products. We have made the decision to discontinue the Azure Kinect Developer Kit, but this is not the end of this technology as it will continue to be available through our partners“.