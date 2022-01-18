With a news that has displaced virtually anyone today, Microsoft has announced that it is star to make another of its own mega acquisitions after the one with Bethesda, and in this case we are even talking about Activision-Blizzard.

As is normal, the news has displaced the market with an unexpected bomb and now the figures of this mammoth acquisition are also arriving with a frankly impressive value, namely 68.7 billion dollars. A number simply freaked out when you consider that the acquisition of Bethesda Software cost $ 7.5 billion.

Of course, we can’t underestimate that when we talk about Activision, we are also alluding to an enormous amount of IP with a stratospheric success, a little like the eternal call of Duty, and then also Overwatch, Candy Crush, Warcraft, Diablo And Hearthstone, as well as many other intellectual properties that have ruled the market for many years.

The number is obviously astronomical even for an immense company like Microsoft which has considerable profits every year; yet, the size of the titles that would now be added to the system of the Redmond house could create a new way of seeing the video game.

As already mentioned in other news then, the arrival of this atomic bomb in the videogame market has made MS among the top three giants in the technology sector in global level, with a simply stratospheric equity front.

Obviously, this purchase came not without some concern, given the not very prosperous state of Activision-Blizzard, at least in terms of image, given that in the last year they have concatenate many problems, especially a sexist background.

Consequently, it is not difficult to imagine, that for Microsoft, despite Activision Blizzard’s crazy value, this was one of the more prosperous moments for this gigantic expense. However, as a well-known wall climber would say, “From great powers, great responsibilities come from” and be able to get a hot potato like Activision in the current state, with all the scandals in the company and the various problems, it is not something so obvious.

Certainly Phil Spencer will have to work very hard to put a company that for too long has remained in a state of strong precariousness in terms of image with the community and therefore try to make the most of the gigantic investment made.