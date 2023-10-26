A couple of weeks ago we had the announcement that Microsoft is finally buying Activision Blizzardacquisition process that has taken difficult obstacles such as passing before the CMA and also the FTC. And while many will think that now is a matter of time before workers move to Xboxit seems that first the company will have to make an additional outlay of millions of dollars.

Through Bloombergit has been mentioned that the 68.7 billion dollars spent on the company was only to get its name and renowned franchises like Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Crash Bandicoot, among others. This means that now an additional integration expense must be implemented for each of the people who must move to Xboxalthough it would be a not so high expense.

The money in question is 400 million before the end of this year and 1.8 billion in the next two quarters of 2024, so they have until June to finish delivering all the missing capital. Added to this is that in previous interviews it has been said that little by little the games from this newly purchased company will arrive, that is, we will have to wait months to see it reflected.

As for the mobile part, it is not known if they will implement any type of special function for games like Candy Crush, or whether it will continue to operate as normal, only now the entire profits go to Microsoft. Likewise, clues have been given about the return of the franchise Guitar Herobut that is something they could reveal in a big event like the summer of 2024.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: If they paid almost 70 billion, I don’t think they would mind paying two thousand, we could say that the figure is even being rounded as is. Anyway, we’ll see what treatment is given to Activision now that they are part of Xbox.