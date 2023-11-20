Microsoft announced that he had hired Sam Altmanthe former CEO of OpenAI who had recently been kicked out of the company, and co-founder Greg Brockman.

As we reported on our pages, last Friday Altman was kicked out of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, after the board of directors ruled that it “no longer had confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI”.

Many shareholders and Microsoft, which invested around 13 billion dollars to own 49%, have put pressure on and opened negotiations negotiations to have Altman rehiredas seen as an essential key figure.

The story reached its conclusion today, when Satya Nadella, the CEO of the Redmond giant, announced that Altman, Brockman and some of their collaborators will join the AI research team by Microsoft. At the same time, the company will continue to collaborate closely with OpenAI and its new CEO, Emmett Shear

“We are extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, along with their colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team,” Nadella said in a post on X | Twitter. “We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources necessary for their success.”

Sam Altman commented on the news with a post on social media stating that “the mission continues”, from which he received a response from Nadella which reads:

“I’m really excited to have you as CEO of this new group, Sam, establishing a new pace for innovation. We’ve learned a lot over the years about how to give founders and innovators the space to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft, including GitHub, Mojang Studios, and LinkedIn, and I can’t wait for you to do the same.”