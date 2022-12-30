A new patent registered by Microsoft seems to point to behavior tracking of users facing certain game events, so as to better understand how they play. This is a further effort made in the direction of producing more engaging experiences, always with respect for privacy.

Microsoft patent to track user behavior

The idea behind the patent is to track various game events, such as level progression, the number of times you pause, victory statistics and many other elements that characterize the gameplay.

The system will not be dedicated to just one game, but to several, moreover on multiple platforms. Naturally it will be adaptable to the need, ie to the genre of game, to the system on which it runs and to all the other occurrences of the case.

One goal of the new tracking technology is to provide comprehensive accounts of competitive gamers whose careers span multiple titles and genres. Among the desired data, the one on the statistics of the results of the matches and on the duration of the matches stands out. Incidentally, this patent seems to be connected in some way to another one, also from Microsoft, designed to analyze esports competitions.