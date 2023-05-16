Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, one of the largest deals in video game history. The deal will bring major franchises such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft to Microsoft, as well as thousands of Activision Blizzard employees. The operation should complete by the end of 2023 and today we have important news to bring you back!

Microsoft has definitively obtained Activision, the European Commission has given the okay!

Finally, the European Commission has expressed its opinion on one of the most emblematic acquisitions in modern history. An official note has peeped out and already in the first lines there is an important premise: “The acquisition is subject to full compliance with the commitments made by Microsoft”. We are obviously talking about the full protection of competition which saw the main opposition under Sony (whose latest Walkman we’ve just reviewed here by the way).

Anyway, as it reads:

“The Commission based its decision on concrete evidence and extensive information and feedback from competitors and customers, including game developers and distributors, as well as cloud game streaming platforms in the EU.”

But what led the committee to opt for a yes? Mainly two big promises from Microsoft:

offer a free license in the EEA to broadcast on any streaming platform”all current and future Activision Blizzard PC and console games for which they have a license offer a free license to cloud game streaming service providers for “allow EEA gamers to stream any PC and console game from Activision Blizzard“

Nothing to say about this, it would be a doubt step forward, as you well know Activision has never allowed such a possibility. In short, we will see what the future holds regarding this chat and above all how Sony will react!