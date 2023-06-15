Microsoft asked the judge who is considering thepreliminary injunction requested by the FTC Of to accelerate and arrange a hearing by the end of this month, so as to avoid missing the July deadline for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

As you will remember, in fact, the operation has precise timing, established by the parties involved: if the acquisition is not finalized by 18 July, the whole deal could blow up unless Microsoft and Activision agree to re-discuss these terms.

In its request, the Redmond house has in practice declared that, should the FTC actually obtain a preliminary injunction, the takeover would fail: the English market is one thing, the American one another.

The problem is that the FTC reacted to this request objecting to an early hearing and arguing that the deadline set by Microsoft is questionable as the acquisition of Activision has already been blocked in the UK.