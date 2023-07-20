Contextually a group of twenty-two members of Congress belonging to the Republican party, formally asked the FTC for substantially the same thing, namely to cancel the Microsoft-Activision case to reorganize resources by shifting them to cases that really interest American consumers.

Microsoft she asked ftc extension Of delete the Activision Blizzard case, of which an internal trial is currently scheduled for August 2, 2023. The Federal Trade Commission, i.e. the US antitrust body, has until questions to decide whether to accept the request or whether to keep the trial date.

FTC under siege

The acquisition of ABK is getting closer and closer

The arguments of the US parliamentarians revolve around the fact that the main argument of the FTC was the risk of an Xbox-exclusive Call of Duty, therefore inaccessible from other platforms, an eventuality that it is now impossible to continue to support, considering the numerous agreements signed by Microsoft for the next few years, including the very recent one with Sony.

In short, the potential victim has failed and for them the process no longer has a reason to exist, also by virtue of the fact that for Microsoft it would be economically irrational to make Call of Duty an exclusive series.

In fact, the FTC would no longer have valid arguments to oppose the acquisition and continuing the process would be a waste of public money.

The US antitrust body is receiving pressure from many quarters to stop the process, weakened by the sentence that gave the green light to the acquisition in the territory.