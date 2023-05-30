During the first meeting, which our Pierpaolo Greco is following, Microsoft asked the CAT that the appeal for the blocking of the CM extension imposed on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King to take place as soon as possible, even in July 2023. The Redmond house wants to anticipate the times, also in view of the pronouncements of the Canadian antitrust and the procedure opened by the American Federal Trade Commission.

Legal representatives of the CMA contested Microsoft’s request, due to several logistical problems and problems in retrieving the necessary information. However, Microsoft’s lawyer was very firm on the point, stating that any postponement of the decision would create great uncertainty on the market and a harmful immobility for everyone.

The judge seems to have partially accepted Microsoft’s point of view, but it must be said that the CMA is motivating its opposition to an advance of the appeal by bringing concrete impediments, so there is still no final decision.

The debate then moved on to more practical issues, with the judge stating that he did not quite understand the line between playing with a physical or downloaded copy and doing it in cloudafter trying Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles for some time.

Microsoft of its own said that during the appeal it will make use of third-party experts to explain the point, i.e. what is meant by cloud gaming, so as to highlight the errors of judgment of the CMA. For the judge it is essential to understand the distinction between the different markets to define the reference market around which to discuss the decision of the CMA.