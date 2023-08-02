Microsoft has officially announced its full schedule for the Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, the largest gaming trade fair in Europe. This will be held for the public from 23 to 27 Augustand apparently Xbox will have a lot to show at the German event.

There lineup it also includes live broadcasts over the three days, lasting three hours, which according to the statements will let us know something more about “some of the most anticipated titles of 2023, with gameplay, words from the developers, and more”.

Here is the complete list of what will be present at the fair:

Theater presentations:

Ara: History Untold by Oxide Games

by Oxide Games Go Motorsport by Turn 10 Studios

by Turn 10 Studios Starfield by Bethesda Softworks

Playable:

First Party:

The Elder Scrolls Online (Bethesda Softworks)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio)

Towerborne (Stoic)

Third Partyover 25 games including:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Project RED)

jusant (DON’T NOD)

PAYDAYS 3 (Starbreeze Studios / Overkill Software / Prime Matter)

Persona 5 Tactics (ATLUS)

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (GSC Game World)

Under the Waves (Quantic Dream)

[email protected]several titles including:

Lamplighter’s League (Paradox Interactive)

Lightyear Frontier (Amplifier Game Invest)

Steam World Build (Thunderful Games)

The events dedicated to Microsoft will be held between August 23 and 25.