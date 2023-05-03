













Microsoft has already set a date and time for its June presentation and has just added something else

Xbox Games Showcase will begin on Sunday June 11 at 11:00 am. Mexico’s time. For its part, the Starfield Direct will follow right after. However, Microsoft did not reveal how long its main event will last, so we do not have a fixed time set for the second information breakdown.

However, he commented on what we can expect from his presentation:

“Join us for some new surprises and first glimpses of our incredibly talented studios and our many creative partners around the world.” said Microsoft about the Xbox Games Showcase.

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft: Xbox Games Showcase Schedule

Below are the hours:

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Argentina: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1:00 p.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 10:00 a.m.

Honduras: 10:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 12:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:00 p.m.

In addition, an extension of the event with more specific information about the deliveries, which will even include interviews, is Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended will take place on Tuesday, June 13 at 11 am. Central Mexico time.

In this way, it seems that we are going to find out many interesting facts that will go beyond the release dates, because they will involve their developments and the perspectives of the developers and the studies. Besides, Starfield is one of the titles with the most hype, let’s see what kind of information they will reveal about it.

