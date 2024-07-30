As we reported yesterday, it has recently been discovered that some consoles Original Xbox One (not to be confused with the Xbox One S model) can run into a problem: if you don’t update them for a long time, they become unable to download latest update of the system firmware.

Digital Foundry, starting from some reports from users online, had done some tests and discovered everything. Initially Microsoft had not commented on the situation, but now an official response has arrived that reports that everything has already been solved.