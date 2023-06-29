This week has been full of new data regarding Microsoftsince in the hearing where they make known their reasons for being able to buy Activision Blizzard some reports have come out. And within all the statements, it was revealed that they were contemplating acquiring more companies, one of them is precisely Square Enix.

According to data shared by a journalist from The Verge, the United States company had every intention of trying its luck to buy the creators of final fantasy. However, it was not just for the matter of GamePassbut they had in mind to use their members for a much more specific task.

This is to be able to have more and better games focused on mobiles, which would be RPG’s with microtransactions with recognized franchises as they can be. Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts. In turn, the exclusivity of some games would help to expand into Japanese territory, an idea that could have been somewhat successful.

It is worth mentioning that all this has remained only in the intention, since at the Microsoft Being a company from Japan, it is not possible for one to arrive from USA to acquire it. And it looks like they weren’t interested in what she did Embracer Group many months ago, taking over the western side of the company with studios like Eidos Montreal.

For now, the deal to buy Activision Blizzard toIt hasn’t closed yet.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: This purchase would undoubtedly have been controversial, as several Final Fantasy fans would have been upset, or perhaps turned their backs on it for good. I don’t know, it would be interesting to explore an alternate world in which the purchase did occur.