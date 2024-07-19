Ciudad Juárez— Microsoft’s global outage has been affecting the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) system since last night, and is causing an increase in wait times to cross from Juárez to El Paso, Santa Teresa, and Tornillo.

While the official CBP report today does not show any updates, through social media users have reported up to three and a half hours of waiting to enter through the private vehicle line and nearly three hours in the pedestrian lines of the Paso del Norte-Santa Fe and Córdova-De las Américas bridges.

“Please plan ahead for your arrival at any of the international bridges because CBP has had problems with its system since last night, so the lines are moving slowly. While this problem is being resolved, please plan ahead to avoid delays,” the Chihuahua Border Bridges Trust reported this morning.

He also recommended visiting their website: https://www.puentesfronterizos.gob.mx/camaras-en-vivo.php or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@fpfch/streams to see the live cameras of the international bridges.

“Due to the inconveniences that have occurred with the waiting time to cross the different international bridges, we invite you to take advantage of our video cameras that help you see, in real time, the lines at the Lerdo, Paso del Norte, Zaragoza and Guadalupe bridges from south to north.”

“I walked for 2 hours and 50 minutes, Santa Fe bridge,” in Tornillo “it moves slowly, but it moves, it’s been 20 minutes,” “Santa Teresa further behind Foxconn, it moves well. 10:00,”

“You can’t even get there on time by walking, so it’s better not to come. By car to Cuatro Siglos, walking to Mexican Customs,” “Santa is in the tunnel,” are some of the latest reports given by users.