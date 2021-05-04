Microsoft has announced that another 74 games have been given the FPS Boost treatment, bringing the total number of boosted titles up to 97.

The new set of 74 games includes several Assassin’s Creed titles (including Unity, The Ezio Collection, Rogue Remastered and 3 Remastered), three Far Cry games (5, New Dawn and Primal), and a bunch of Lego games such as Batman 3, Jurassic World, Marvel Super Heroes and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Oh, and also Alien Isolation at 60fps. You can find the full list of boosted titles over here.

Xbox FPS Boost Analysis: 60FPS / 120FPS Back Compat on Xbox Series X | S Tested!

The FPS Boost feature allows Microsoft to significantly improve older games, in some cases “nearly doubling” original frame rates and making them steadier. In some cases this requires a reduction in resolution, in which case users are presented with an option to toggle FPS Boost on and off.

A few weeks ago Microsoft also brought FPS Boost support to 13 EA games, including Titanfall 2, Battlefield 5, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and more. Digital Foundry took a look at how those games perform on Series X, including both Titanfall games and last-gen Battlefield titles running at 120fps.