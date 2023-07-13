This week a lot of information has come to light about Microsoftthis now that the respective hearing has been carried out so that the company can finally buy Activision Blizzard. Within the documents there is something that attracts a lot of attention, and that is the sales that they would have had Starfield and Indiana Jones if they had been released PlayStation.

As many know, these games were also planned for the console of sony during the development concepts, but after you have made the purchase of Bethesda they went entirely to Xbox. And just, Microsoft He thought that between these two titles, neither more nor less than 10 million sales would come together, and that with a temporary exclusive.

This is what was shared by Stephen totilo of Axios:

Had missed this from Xbox CFO Tim Stuart’s testimony, but FTC says Microsoft had forecast 10 million sales on PlayStation for “both Starfield and Indiana Jones” before taking them exclusive, deciding it could recoup through Game Pass and extra Xbox sales pic.twitter.com/5KdpDzKDZD — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 13, 2023

It is worth mentioning that they are looking to recover some of the expense that they invested in Bethesda with these two games, so you hope to make a good collection in individual games or Game pass. To this is added that the special editions of Starfield They have flown without problems.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Surely that figure has been achieved, since Starfield as a game promises a lot, and we’ll see if all that waiting time will be worth it when it finally launches in September. Of course, it was a bad time to return the offer of 10 pesos from Game Pass, because surely many users will use it to try this video game.