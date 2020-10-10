Microsoft has issued a big warning for Android smartphone users. Microsoft has detected a new ransomware that is targeting Android smartphones. This ransomware is named MalLocker.B. This ransomware is spreading through online forums and websites. This ransomware is hidden in malicious Android apps. So take care when downloading apps from a website.This ransomware prevents the user from accessing the phone screen. Unlike other ransomwires, it does not encrypt the device. It freezes the screen with a message. This message has been claimed to come from the Law Information Agency and is asked to pay a fine for unlocking the screen.

This ransomware takes advantage of the ‘call’ notification and ransomware activates when an incoming call arrives. Apart from this, when the user presses the home button or recent app button, the screen locks with the message.

Microsoft said, “Unlike most Android ransomware, it does not encrypt new Threat Files and block their Axis.” Instead, it blocks the device’s axis with the message on the screen. This screen is visible in every window, that is, the user cannot do anything else in the phone. A ransom note appears on the screen on which a message is sent and there are guidelines to pay money to Ransom.

The report states that the code of the malware is simple and it can easily spread to many phones. Users are advised to avoid downloading apps from unknown sources. There is no evidence as to whether or not this ransomware steals private information, but it has been confirmed that Android makes phones virtually useless.