Very interesting information and statements continue to emerge from the lengthy 111-page document sent by Microsoft to the British antitrust, which is evaluating the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. For example, according to a survey carried out by the Redmond giant i gamers owning multiple consoles generally they prefer PS5 and PS4 to Xbox Series X|S, One and Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, according to studies conducted by Microsoft, the 60-70% of gamers Owners of both PlayStation and Xbox consoles prefer Sony’s platforms.

“As part of a survey, Microsoft asked gamers which of their consoles was their ‘favorite’ to play on. In general, multi-console gamers reported preferring their PlayStation to their Xbox.” Microsoft says.

“More specifically, in response to the question “Among the consoles you play on which is/was your favorite?” The [60-70]% of Xbox and PlayStation gamers said their favorite console is a PlayStation: [30-40]% PlayStation 4, [20-30]% Playstation 5, [10-20]% Xbox Series X , [10-20]% Xbox One.

Similar speech for those players who also possess Nintendo Switch: in this case the PlayStation consoles are the favorites of 50% of the interviewees.

“Of gamers who own all three consoles, the [40-50]% said their favorite console is a PlayStation: [30-40]% Playstation 5, [10-20]% PlayStation 4, [10-20]% Xbox Series X, [10-20]% Nintendo Switch, [10-20]% Nintendo Switch OLED, [0-10]% Xbox One, [0-10]%Nintendo Switch Lite.”

PS5 and Xbox Series X

It would be interesting to understand which sample Microsoft conducted the survey on, however the company has not disclosed details.

Clearly sharing this data represents a further attempt by Microsoft to demonstrate a clear superiority of PlayStation over Xbox in the console market for put the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a good light in the eyes of the CMA, which must decide whether or not to approve the maneuver.

For example, the company also stated that Sony makes more and higher-quality Xbox exclusives. Sony for its part does the same thing but in reverse, stating that “the Game Pass significantly beats the PlayStation Plus”.