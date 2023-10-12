There FTC is back on the attack Microsoft with a new attempt to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, asking in this case to reopen the filing of documents in order to get information on the deal with Ubisoft and Sony.

The request from the American antitrust commission seems to highlight that they were not aware that Microsoft will sell Activision’s streaming rights to Ubisoft, and it caught them by surprise.

The Redmond house provided the FTC with the terms of the agreement, but the antitrust wants more details on the reasoning behind it, arguing that it may not be profitable for Ubisoft to license Activision games to streaming subscription service providers.”

That’s not all: the American regulator also wants to know the details on the agreement between Microsoft and Sony on Call of Duty, in particular the circumstances that led Sony to decide to accept the offer last July.