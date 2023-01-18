Microsoft confirmed the rumors that emerged in the past few hours by announcing the dismissal Of 10,000 employees, or 4.5% of its total workforce, which has about 220,000 units. The layoffs will be effective from the end of March, i.e. at the end of the current fiscal year (March 31, 2023), and will affect all divisions of the company, including Xbox and Bethesda.

The move aims to align Microsoft’s cost structure with demand and revenues. It would therefore be a reduction in expenses caused by lower sales. Nadella explained that consumers spent more during the peak pandemic, but that the market is now regressing. In addition, there are numerous states in full recession or about to enter one. In short, the world economic situation is not the best and even a giant like the house of Redmond is paying the consequences.

Microsoft will continue to hire in strategic areas and pay $1.2 billion in restructuring costs, including insurance, building rental consolidation and unspecified changes to the hardware lineup. Nadella then announced that US employees will have aseverance pay very high and six months of guaranteed health insurance.

This is the second largest round of layoffs by Microsoft, which cut 18,000 jobs in 2014. During the pandemic, Microsoft hired a lot of staff (40,000 units in fiscal year 2022), also thanks to some large acquisitions, such as that of Nuance (6,500 people) and that of Xandr (1,500 people). But now the wind has changed. Of note, Microsoft’s total headcount will remain higher than pre-pandemic even after the layoffs.