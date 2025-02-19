He cloud storage It has become an essential part of our digital life, especially to keep photos and files safely on our desktop and laptops, since they help us better manage their physical storage and access our files from different devices .

Services such as Google One, Dropbox and OneDrive allow automatic backups, but over time, the demand for space continues to grow and the free plans fall short. Therefore, if you have run out of space in your current account, Microsoft has an interesting alternative.

For 90.99 euros, you can get an annual subscription to Microsoft 365 with access for six accountseach with 1TB of storage in OneDrive, as well as Norton 360 Deluxe included. A total of 6TB of cloud space for a very competitive price.

Norton, Office, Teams and Copilot included



This subscription includes up to 6TB of storage in OneDrive and Norton 360 Deluxe. Angela Montañez | Microsoft





This high price subscription not only offers storage, but also Includes the full Office package with applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPointboth in its desktop and cloud version. Besides, It has collaborative tools such as Microsoft Teams and the integration with co -pilotthe artificial intelligence assistant based on chatgpt technology.

With co -pilot, you can optimize your productivity in different ways. For example, you can complete texts in Word with automated suggestions, improve documents in Excel through AI -promoted data analysis and even create PowerPoint presentations just by describing what you need.

The purchase too Includes Norton 360 Deluxe, perfect for protecting different devicesfrom the computer itself to mobiles and tablets. It is one of the best options to protect against malware, phishing and ransomware, and an excellent way to access the Internet from any Wi -Fi network with the guarantee of a bank encryption with Secure VPN.





With instant activation

If you only need a personal account, Microsoft offers a version of Microsoft 365 individual for 73.99 euros per yearbut for less than 20 euros more, the version for six users is much more convenient. You can share the accounts with family or friends and distribute the costwhich makes the price per person even lower: just 15 euros.

When buying the subscription on Amazon, You will receive a digital code by email that you can exchange on the official Microsoft website. Being a digital product, you will not have to wait for physical shipments: in a few minutes you can enjoy Office, OneDrive and all premium tools.

If you are looking for a complete solution for storage, productivity and AI tools, this Microsoft 365 offer is an excellent opportunity to make your investment to the fullest, And more now that it is at half price.

