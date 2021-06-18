Every day that passes new news and updates of the star simulation game Microsoft Flight Simulator appear, which has generated great expectations with its next version of Xbox. As a result of this, it is now that new options appear that will reach the consoles, where the game will have Xbox features for first-time pilots, looking for new players not to feel so overwhelmed and can enjoy everything that the title delivers.

Through the event “Xbox Games Showcase Extended”Microsoft Flight Simulator chief Jorg Neumann provided several details regarding the new features coming to Xbox Series X / S. The developers have taken into account and as a priority, slowly and safely teach players all aspects of the game, giving enough time to be able to manage the cabin in a good way before making long distance trips.

Throughout the event, Neumann specified the qualities this will mean for pilots just starting this immersive adventure. One of the functions will be Discovery Flight, which will consist of the player being the co-pilot of the plane, so that they can drive and learn how everything unfolds in flight. It’s an easier way to get closer to the player with all the controls, so as not to overwhelm him at first. In addition, labels can be activated that show points of interest on the map, to make it easier to recognize places.

Together, the tutorials have been modified, going from 8 long lessons to 22 short lessons, being more digestible all the information. Along with this, the option of being able to land anywhere, such as snow or water for example, has been included. As if all this were not enough, Neumann has specified that the flight attendant will be added, which will allow the game to take over certain moments if the player wishes (translated): “Imagine you are flying over New York and you really just want to look at the scenery, but you know that you eventually want to go to the Brooklyn Bridge. So in the Flight Attendant you can now click on ‘Go to Brooklyn Bridge’ and the AI, almost like a co-pilot beside you, will take you to the Brooklyn Bridge so you can look around and have an interesting time ”, as detailed PureXbox.

Turtle Beach presents new peripherals designed for Xbox and Flight Simulator

New functions and features that are quite interesting and profound that will undoubtedly give a new image to the game, making it a much closer and more fluid title for new pilots. Remember that Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming July 27 for the new consoles, also available through Xbox Game Pass. More details and features are expected to be delivered in the coming weeks to warm up the engines and take off on this incredible adventure.

