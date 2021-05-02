Last year Microsoft released Microsoft Flight Simulator and found in it three wonderful editions exposing different levels of content. Since then, Microsoft Flight Simulator has been nourished by updates and third-party content, which have added a good number of planes, points of interest and other very interesting content. But now a new DLC has been presented with which Microsoft Flight Simulator receives its first official paid content pack.

It’s about a ultralight, the Top Rudder Solo 103, that allows you to have a somewhat different flight experience. It is an ultralight that will try to change the experience a bit to give greater visibility of the environment and a much more relaxed flight experience to enjoy the landscapes that have been improved with the continuous updates of Asobo Studio.

The only thing is that this DLC comes to cost € 9.99, since it is a content for which Asobo Studio has had to pay the manufacturer’s licenses. At least, it is the reason that has been given to justify that its delivery to the Microsoft Flight Simulator community of pilots has to be through an additional payment. In addition, for those who are not familiar with this type of simulators and this type of content, it is common.

In fact, it would be worth noting that a lower payment is required than that found in some third-party developments when vehicles are exposed, such as the one in this case. In addition, it has the official support of Microsoft, since it is the first official DLC that is added to those that have been added by more than 100 developer companies.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is proud to announce the release today of the Top Rudder Solo 103, the first ultralight aircraft developed for the new flight simulator by Asobo Studio and Xbox Game Studios. The exclusive Solo 103 is the ultimate in recreational aviation – a wonderfully balanced aircraft that is sporty and responsive, with exceptional short take-off and landing performance and an open-air cockpit that makes free roaming and low-altitude flybys a breeze. real feast for the eyes. Heaven is calling!

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC, including itself in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, knowing that it will arrive on Xbox consoles next summer. That is the intention, although to date there have not been many details of what that version will be like and many hope that a more precise release date will be specified.

Last updated on 2021-05-02. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.