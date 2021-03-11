After several updates that have improved the recreation of areas such as Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, Asobo Studios continues working to improve its spectacular Microsoft Flight Simulator. Being one of the most spectacular and technically advanced games of the moment, it is no excuse to debug a game that has relied on the most advanced technology to recreate an entire planet. Now, a new update is coming, where Microsoft Flight Simulator previews the France map improvements with a trailer.

In addition, this time it is a region that they especially like, as Asobo Studios is a French studio. The next area that they have raised to review, improve and enrich with new points of interest to fly over, is the region of France and the Benelux. Thus, flying over these Central European regions can be expected to be more satisfactory in the future.

But first they will have to publish that update, baptized as Wold Update 4, they are working on right now. In addition to this main task, Asobo Studios has more tasks and ideas to be introduced in Microsoft Flight Simulator, and even, it is reported that this update may add other locations of interest throughout the world. But the priority is a region that will include new cities recreated in detail thanks to photogametry, such as Paris and Amsterdam. Will be added up to 100 new points of interest, and more airports.

To give us an idea of ​​what they will deliver, Microsoft Flight Simulator anticipates the improvements to the map of France with a trailer that you can see below thanks to a Twinfinite journalist.

To this, it must be added that Asobo Studios continues to work on the game. There are two lines of development, the World Update, with which they update the map, and the Sim Update, focused on the game’s features. And that is where they are also looking to make improvements. After having introduced Virtual Reality, and considering many options thanks to community feedback, the work to continue Evolving Microsoft Flight Simulator is huge.

Microsoft Flight Simulator, In addition, it is being prepared to make the leap to consoles, although to this day there is still no precise date for it. We will be attentive to know the plans for this arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator to Xbox Series X / S, what expected for this summer.

