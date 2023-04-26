Microsoft Flight Simulator has released its latest World Update, this time bringing geographic enhancements and handcrafted landmarks to 13 countries and 28 non-sovereign territories across its digital rendition of Oceania and Antarctica.

As per developer Asobo’s announcement postWorld Update 13 brings improvements to Microsoft Flight Sim’s Polynesia (Hawaii and Easter Island), Melanesia (Fiji, New Caledonia, New Guinea, Indonesia’s West Papua, and the Solomon Islands), the Galapagos Islands, and key regions of Antarctica, including the Antarctic Peninsula.

Today’s update expands on each region’s previous renditions with new aerial photographs, satellite imagery, and digital elevation modeling data, including an updated height field for Hawaii and a version of Honolulu city introducing “dozens” of handmade buildings.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Oceania and Antarctica World Update trailer.

It also features 150 new handcrafted points of interest scattered across World Update 13, including four series of Moai monoliths on Easter Island, Indonesia’s Autograph Tower, Tahiti’s Point Venus Lighthouse, Hawaii’s Outrigger Kona Resort, Oahu’s Aloha Stadium, and a number of Antarctic research bases including McMurdo Station, Scott Base, and Davis Station. A complete list of new points of interest can be found on Asobo’s website.

Additionally, there are over a dozen new hand-made airports, including highlands dirt airstrips in Papua New Guinea, Easter Island’s Mataveri International Airport (SCIP), Bora Bora Airport (NTTB) and Moorea Airpot (NTTM) in French Polynesia, Hawaii’s Kona International Airport (PHKO), and Nusatupe Airport (AGGN) on the Solomon Islands.

Elsewhere, World Update 13 adds five new discovery flights spanning the likes of Tahiti, Central Java, and the West Maui Mountains, plus three new landing challenges, and three new bush trips across New Caledonia, New Guinea, and Aloha Hawaii.

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator’s free World Update 13 is available to download now on Xbox and PC via the in-game marketplace, and arrives alongside the first paid DLC aircraft in the sim’s new Expert Seriesthe ATR 42-600 and the ATR 72-600.