While waiting for the arrival of the new chapter, the Redmond house has meanwhile revealed the new goal reached by Microsoft Flight Simulator in terms of quantity of players: 15 million users are now registered in the community.

This is truly a remarkable result, although one must always take into consideration the fact that the title is also distributed across Game Passso many of these probably access it through Microsoft’s subscription service.

However, it is still a niche title, being a real simulator and not a standard game for the mass audience, so such a result is decidedly notable and positive.