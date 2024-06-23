While waiting for the arrival of the new chapter, the Redmond house has meanwhile revealed the new goal reached by Microsoft Flight Simulator in terms of quantity of players: 15 million users are now registered in the community.
This is truly a remarkable result, although one must always take into consideration the fact that the title is also distributed across Game Passso many of these probably access it through Microsoft’s subscription service.
However, it is still a niche title, being a real simulator and not a standard game for the mass audience, so such a result is decidedly notable and positive.
All ready for the new version coming soon
“We are happy to celebrate 15 million pilots who have taken to the skies with us on Microsoft Flight Simulator,” reads the official message. “Thank you all for taking to the skies with your adventures! Blue skies and tailwinds.”
In addition to 15 million players, the data also noted 1 billion flights performed in total so far, demonstrating intense activity in the virtual skies of Microsoft Flight Simulator, on PC and Xbox Series
In the meantime, the software continues to be actively supported by Microsoft and Asobo, as demonstrated by the recent City Update 7 package with improvements to various European cities and the one focused on Las Vegas. The launch of is then set for November 19th Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024the new version which was also presented with a new trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase.
