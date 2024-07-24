As for natural settings, World Update 17 uses new high-resolution DEMs (Digital Elevation Maps), capable of rendering the scenery and reliefs of England, Scotland and Wales at their best, as can also be seen in the presentation trailer reported below.

The update in question focuses on Great Britain, carrying out a general reworking of United Kingdom and Ireland and by inserting numerous points of interest, as well as proposing significantly improved versions of various cities and typical places, also resulting from the use of advanced photogrammetry.

Just in view of the arrival of the sequel, Microsoft Flight Simulator continues to expand and enrich itself, receiving in these hours what is defined as the biggest update ever for the simulation in question with the World Update 17: United Kingdom & Ireland .

A much more realistic Britain

There Scenario modeling It uses various technologies in addition to the aforementioned digital elevation maps, such as LiDAR coverage, triangulated irregular network (TIN), surface modeling and, as always, manual construction of various elements for greater accuracy.

All this leads to a much more precise reproduction of many elements, with greater care also for the natural ones.

The developers, for example, also highlight the evolutions made in terms of vegetation, with a substantial increase in the types of plants reproduced. This will be particularly visible with the arrival of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which however shares with the previous chapter many assets regarding “Big Data”: compared to the 23 species of trees previously represented, we are now around 200.

There photogrammetry did not cover enough of the areas of Great Britain, the developers explained, so they had to do an almost total reconstruction of the territory. The cities now appear much more precise and detailed: considering London alone, the capital can now count on 1800 square kilometers of advanced photogrammetry data, and the city now appears much closer to reality than before, as do many others in the geographical area in question, in addition to the natural elements and the various monuments reproduced.

In addition to this rework, World Update XVII: UK & Ireland brings new challenges, new points of interest, several hand-modeled airports, new exploration flights and more to Microsoft Flight Simulator. Last month we saw the simulation reach a new player milestone, with the community now surpassing 15 million registered users.