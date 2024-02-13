Microsoft Flight Simulator expands today with the arrival of Dune Expansionor an additional package entirely dedicated to Dune, which brings with it the new Ornithopter aircraft and the setting inspired by Arrakis, all in one package free available from today.
The DLC obviously pays homage to the next release of Dune: Part 2arriving in theaters in late February 2024.
With this addition, in Microsoft Flight Simulator you can fly the iconic aircraft from the films, the Royal Atreides Ornithopter in the deserts and canyons of the planet Arrakis.
The bizarre aircraft in question can be used indoors three practice missions and six activitiesincluding time trials and a daring rescue mission to save your flight instructor before a massive sandstorm hits.
Microsoft Flight Simulator takes us to Arrakis
We had seen the presentation of the collaboration between Microsoft Flight Simulator and Dune with over the course of last summer, first with a presentation trailer and then with a behind-the-scenes video that explained the creation of the ornithopter within the game.
As per tradition, all the elements have been recreated to perfection within the flight simulation, complete with a cockpit reproduced in every detail and a rather realistic translation of the characteristics of the aircraft in the simulation context, which should guarantee a notable identification in the world of Dune with this strange but interesting initiative.
The Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune Expansion is free to anyone who owns the game or accesses it through Game Pass.
#Microsoft #Flight #Simulator #Dune #expansion #free #today
Leave a Reply