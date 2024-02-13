Microsoft Flight Simulator expands today with the arrival of Dune Expansionor an additional package entirely dedicated to Dune, which brings with it the new Ornithopter aircraft and the setting inspired by Arrakis, all in one package free available from today.

The DLC obviously pays homage to the next release of Dune: Part 2arriving in theaters in late February 2024.

With this addition, in Microsoft Flight Simulator you can fly the iconic aircraft from the films, the Royal Atreides Ornithopter in the deserts and canyons of the planet Arrakis.

The bizarre aircraft in question can be used indoors three practice missions and six activitiesincluding time trials and a daring rescue mission to save your flight instructor before a massive sandstorm hits.