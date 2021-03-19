Today, the greatest expectation that Microsoft Flight Simulator arouses is in the development of the console version. However, the joint optimization work with Nvidia has paid off thanks to the latest generation of PC graphics. The new GeForce RTX30 are the new asset of the GPU manufacturer, which has been proving its power in many games. Now from Nvidia they boast that Microsoft Flight Simulator capitalizes on the power of the RTX30.

Being a game that looks spectacular, and that is not inaccessible due to system requirements, many consider renewing their PC, or changing the GPU, in order to fully enjoy this game on their computers. And that is where we find new evidence of how the new generation of Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics are capable of offering what they define as «The ultimate flight experience.

But this has not been possible without the support that Digital Foundry has wanted to offer of this performance test. Nvidia has published a very comprehensive article where it is exposed how the different models of GeForce RTX30 are able to dramatically improve gaming performance. It has sought to offer truthful information on each user profile to which each of its models is destined. Excluding the most powerful model, the RTX 3090, we find optimal performance in each case, for each resolution.

With an RTX 3080 you can exceed 60fps playing at 4K, and the same goes for the RTX 3070 at 2K and the RTX 3060 at 1080p. In this way, Microsoft Flight Simulator takes full advantage of the power of the RTX30, making it clear that each graphic is intended for a specific user profile. And this also seems to be a performance that has been obtained without requiring DLSS, with which the framerrate could still be boosted a little more.

Searching one of the most demanding places for Microsoft Flight Simulator, such as New York City, the performance obtained for Microsoft Flight Simulator is really outstanding. It is stated that twice the performance is obtained, as long as we take as a reference the base of the GTX of the corresponding range. All this has been equipped on the same computer, seeking that the GPU is the only one that makes a difference, for which They have used an Intel i9 10900K, with 32GB DDR4. In the same way, it is specified, in the small print, that in some cases rescaling has been used to obtain that performance … all to be able to stay above 60fps.

No one can deny that Microsoft Flight Simulator is a game that looks spectacular, and without requiring the use of high resolutions. What matters most now is to be able to check its performance on consoles, where the challenge may not be in making the game look great, but in making the game offer a rewarding experience with the controller.

There is no specific date for the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox consoles, having opened the launch window for next summer.

