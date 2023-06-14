Microsoft Flight Simulator And Dunes will be the protagonists of an interesting collaboration, and during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended a behind the scenes video dedicated to the Ornithopterthe peculiar vehicle that we will find in the game in November.

Announced yesterday, the crossover DLC with Dune will allow Microsoft Flight Simulator owners to try out the technology present in the fascinating universe of sci-fi sagaas well as exploring some of the film’s most iconic locations.

In the videoJorg Neumann and Parris visit the warehouse where the production of films directed by Denis Villeneuve keeps most of the “props”, the props which in this case include a full-scale version of the Ornithopter.

Naturally it is not a flying device, indeed it weighs the beauty of eleven tons and Neumann explained how the developers of his team managed to make that type of vehicle plausible within Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The expansion dedicated to Dune for the Microsoft flight simulator will be available starting November 3rd.