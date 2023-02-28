Microsoft Flight Simulator has made available from today on PC a DLCs containing theAntonov AN-225the huge Ukrainian plane that was badly damaged by Russian troops during the invasion exactly one year ago.

The package costs € 19.99, will also arrive on Xbox Series X | S by the end of March and all proceeds will be donated to reconstruction of the aircraft: a very interesting initiative for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which reached 10 million players last December and certainly has the numbers to carry such operations.

In fact, we are talking about pure and simple passion for airplanes and the desire to preserve them, even more so when it comes to such particular models. The Antonov AN-225 in fact boasts a particular history, the result of a project that should have seen the birth of two aircraft instead of just one.

The technical characteristics of the aircraft speak of almost 84 meters in length, over 18 meters in height and a wingspan of approximately 88 meters. Powered by six turbine engines producing 23,400 kg of thrust, it can carry up to 254 tons and reach a maximum speed of 853 km/h.

The initiative commissioned by Microsoft aims to raise funds that will be donated to the Antonov Corporation, as part of a reconstruction project that involves the use of parts from the second model of the AN-225, never completed, to allow the aircraft to be able to fly again.