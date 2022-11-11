As of now it is available Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, the new edition of the game that pays homage to the 40th anniversary of the series, introducing lots of new content. It is available as free upgrade for those who already own the game or are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

As mentioned earlier Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition includes a large number of content. Specifically we talk about 37 between airplanes, gliders and helicopters with unique flight models, 25 meticulously detailed airports, 4 classic commercial airports, 14 heliports and 15 glider airports.

Specifically, the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition update introduces: