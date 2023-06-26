Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was featured in an extensive presentation within the FlightSimExpo 2023which resulted in several new information on the new chapter of flight simulation by Asobo and Microsoft.

The presentation is very long and detailed, from which it emerged that Asobo has grown a lot as a team, thus being able to invest a considerable amount of personnel in the construction of this new chapter in the series.

The main idea, as we also reported in our in-depth special on Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, is to provide players with the idea of ​​a career as a pilot in a rather realistic setting.

It’s not really about making money, but rather dealing with various realistic situations for a pilot who is also specialized in different sectors, such as putting out fires or doing research from above.

Among the developers’ priorities was a general reduction in the complexity and heaviness of the clients, which now downloads only the data needed at the moment, without overloading the system and trying to occupy the minimum possible space. In any case, it is backwards compatible with previously downloaded materials.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is based on a new engine in terms of physics and aerodynamicswhich should also allow extreme control to content creators but also entails great improvements in terms of performance, thanks to the reconstruction of the engine which now exploits multithreading in a more complete way.

Among the new features, there is the handling of rigid or soft bodies (as exemplified with the physics of balloons), the simulation of fabrics and ropes and more. In the new ones systems include reworks to the electrical, pneumatic, hydraulic and fuel systems, as well as a new system that handles damage and errors. The system related to cargo and passengers has also been renewed, as well as deeper and broader packages regarding the simulation of avionics systems.

With regard to graphics and world reproduction, the developers unveiled a new implementation of machine learning that enables deeper 3D moderation, with more and more precise surface details. Furthermore, the rendering of different surfaces and materials has been improved, and several realistic effects have been added such as the complete change of seasons, the aurora borealis, tornadoes and storms, as well as flora, fauna, animal migrations, world traffic of the most accurate ships, aircraft and ground vehicles, and more.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was announced during the Xbox Game Showcase 2023 with a trailer.